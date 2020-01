Rumors that expatriates who still have residence stickers in their passports, need to obtain a new civil ID are totally unfounded, said the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) in a statement.

The residence permit remains valid as long as it is printed on the passport however those who have stamped the residence after the decision was issued to do away with the sticker and have renewed the residence must have the new civil ID to enable them to travel, PACI clarified.