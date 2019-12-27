PACI speeds up delivery of Civil ID

Having overcome the supply bottleneck that caused a severe backlog in the delivery of civil ID to the public in recent weeks, the authorities at the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI), have speeded up the issuance of the cards.

Last week, PACI is reported to have issued a total of 85,000 civil ID cards, three times its normal daily delivery of cards. PACI has since announced that more than 90,000 civil ID cards are ready for delivery in the machines located at the main PACI building in Surra, and that they were waiting for the owners to collect them.

More than 30,000 people are said to have visited PACI headquarters in the last few days to collect their new civil ID cards. The rush is said to be associated with the end of year holidays when many people travel abroad and the civil ID is necessary for identification at the airport.

PACI is open to visitors from 8:00 in the morning until 7:30 in the evening, with the restocking of cards taking place from 1:00 to 2:00 in the afternoon.