Pakistan embassy and PBFPK organizes ‘Internet of Things’ training session

Embassy of Pakistan and the Pakistani Banking and Finance Professionals in Kuwait (PBFPK) organized a training session on ‘Internet of Things – Artificial Intelligence – Big Data – Digital Banking – Self Service’.

The training session, held at Pakistan House in Mishref on 4 January, was conducted by Naeem Mirza, a high-profile professional and a member of PBFPK. The session was well-attended by a large number of members and non-members of PBFPK.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Kuwait H.E. Syed Sajjad Haider thanked PBFPK for organizing the session and said that the training would hopefully help professionals to excel in their respective professions, by inculcating in them the latest technological advancements and developments.

The President of PBFPK, Muhammad Tahir Bashir, in his welcome speech thanked the Embassy for providing the opportunity to educate the Pakistani professional community. The session was followed by lunch.