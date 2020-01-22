PAM reviews rules on allowances to Kuwaitis in private sector

The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) is reported to have finalized the amended rules and regulations with regard to payment of allowances to Kuwaitis employed by the private sector.

The amendments, which are said to be in line with recommendations made by the budgets committee of the National Assembly and follow the suggestions made by the State Audit Bureau, are expected to be submitted to the Cabinet in the next few days, so that it can be reviewed and approved by the ministerial economic committee, before it is implemented.

The amendments are intended to stop the payment of allowances to ‘ghost employees’, who sign on with companies and then do not appear for work while continuing to draw on the allowances given by the government. Many nationals have been found to be working only on paper in the private sector, and some were discovered to be living, studying or working abroad in countries where they hold citizenship.

The amendments will guarantee that allowances are paid only to citizens who are genuinely working in the private sector workers, and it will also empower PAM officials to conduct regular inspections by contacting employers and visiting their premises regularly to ensure that the citizen is indeed working for the company.

In addition, the amendments seek to stop the payment of allowances to employees in the private sector who earn over KD5,000 per month, as they are deemed to have assumed senior positions in the companies, and do not meet the true goal behind approving national labor support, which is to attract Kuwaitis to work in the private sector. PAM is reported to spend in excess of KD500 million annually for national labor support.