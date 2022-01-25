After a crisis that lasted for more than two years amid a stalemate and an exchange of responsibilities between the relevant government agencies, the Public Authority for Manpower Board of Directors, headed by Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Integrity Promotion Jamal Al-Jalawi, resolved the crisis of the non-graduate expatriates 60 years old and above by approving renewal of their work permits for a fee of 250 dinars, and comprehensive, irrevocable health insurance, issued by one of the companies listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange, amid a welcome cooperation and consensus between Al-Jalawi and the Authority’s Director, Ahmed Al-Mousa.

Based on what was published by ‘Al-Rai’ on Dec 2, 2021 sources at the Kuwait Insurance Federation reiterated that the proposed health insurance policy required for this segment of residents will not be changed at that the annual premium per person will be 500 dinars, which means the cost of renewal of work permit for this category of people will be 750 dinars.

The insurance cover throughout the year that the person is insured is 10,000 dinars. Al-Rai learned from relevant sources that the decision will become effective as Al-Jalawi approves the decision of the Manpower Board of Directors and the issuance of work permits is likely to resume within days.

The decision excluded 3 categories: husbands and children of Kuwaiti women, foreign wives of Kuwaitis, and Palestinians who hold Palestinian documents. Al-Jalawi confirmed the decision will be reviewed after one year depending on the conditions of the labor market.

The sources revealed to Al-Rai that this category of expatriates who have private insurance in their companies do not need to issue a new health insurance, provided that the insurance company is listed on the stock exchange market. The law does not apply to domestic workers – servants, drivers or others.

The sources confirmed that the decision is limited to those currently reside in Kuwait meaning it is not applicable to those expatriates who have left the country and are willing to re-enter on a new work permit.