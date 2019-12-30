PAM takes down illegal online visa renewal advertisements

The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) and the E-crimes department at the Ministry of Interior are working in close coordination to stop miscreants from placing fake advertisements on social media platforms, said the Director of PAM, Ahmed Al-Mousa.

He elaborated by stating that it has come to the notice of authorities that some people are posting advertisements in social media that are in contravention of Law 6/2010, which regulate work in the private sector. He revealed that the Employment Protections Affairs sector at PAM had recently found several advertisements on social media that were posted by companies that were inactive claiming to renew the expired work permit of employees for a fee ranging from KD400 to KD700 for one-year extension.

Al Mousa pointed out that this was against the law as it amounted to visa trading and distorted the image of Kuwait. He added that several owners of social media sites that published the advertisement, and company owners who placed the advertisements have been referred to the Ministry of Interior for follow-up and legal action. He pointed out that cooperation from many site owners had enabled PAM to remove hundreds of similar ads that violate the law.