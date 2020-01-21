Parliament begins debate of minister’s grilling

The National Assembly, during its Tuesday’s regular session, started debating the motion of interpellation addressed to Minister of Social Affairs Dr. Ghadeer Aseeri. Minister Aseeri expressed readiness to engage in the debate of the motion, presented by MP Adel Al-Damkhi. Both have ascended to the stand for the debate. Earlier during the session, Minister Aseeri stated that the motion is peppered with “Constitutional flaws” that have been recognized by many Constitutional experts, members of parliament and conscientious citizens.

She said, “There are accusations that taint my dignity as a Kuwaiti woman, my morals, my family and personal life and these charges are not related to my tasks in the ministry. “Therefore, today I defend my Constitutional freedoms, safeguard principles of the Constitution and face misinterpretation and mudslinging and adhere to my morals and basic patriotic principles.” The grilling motion focuses on a claim that the minister had slacked in her duty to promote cooperation between the legislative and executive authorities in addition to an accusation of breaking constitutional oath.

MP Al-Damkhi had submitted the interpellation motion to Deputy Speaker of Parliament Essa Al-Kandari on December 29. On December 30, the Cabinet affirmed in a statement literal commitment to its oath and democracy for serving interests of the Kuwaiti people. On January 7, the National Assembly agreed, in a regular session, to postpone grilling of Aseeri, who asked for the postponement, pursuant to Article 135 of the Assembly’s Statute, setting January 21 for discussion.

As per Article 135 of the National Assembly’s Statute, a query request against the prime minister or cabinet ministers shall be debated only eight days after filing it. In a recent statement to KUNA, Minister Aseeri said that MPs’ interpellations were guaranteed by the Constitution, adding that she would abide by it within the boundaries of the Constitution and in respect of the National Assembly by-laws.