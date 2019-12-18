Parliament session next Tuesday to discuss government’s oath-taking and Amiri Address

Kuwaiti members of parliament are set to mull over the oath-taking of the new cabinet members during scheduled sittings next Tuesday and Wednesday, Parliament Observer MP Nayef Al-Merdas said Wednesday.

They will also look into the address delivered by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah AlAhmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah during the opening of the fourth ordinary session, Merdas told reporters following a meeting of the parliament caucus, presided over by Speaker Marzouq AlGhanim.

The list of subjects to be discussed also encompasses the election of provisional committee members and a vote on the makeup of parliament probe panels, he added. The speaker said Tuesday that he would convene an ordinary parliament session next Tuesday to ponder over, among others, the oath taking of new cabinet ministers at parliament.