Parliament to hold special session to discuss regional developments

National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanim announced that a special session of parliament will be held next Thursday to discuss the government’s preparations to confront the accelerated regional events and to explain the divided zone agreement, as well as to discuss traffic law violations that often result in deaths.

Al-Ghanim said in a statement that the special session will start with the discussion of the parliamentary request regarding traffic offenses, then it will explain the divided region agreement in an open session. He added that the session will then turn into a secret meeting to explain the government’s preparations to face the rapid regional events, indicating that this comes after coordination with the Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah.