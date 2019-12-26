Partial solar eclipse visible early morning in Kuwait

At around 06:40 am local time, Kuwait witnessed a partial solar eclipse with 80 percent of the sun’s disk covered by the moon, said a Kuwaiti astronomer on Thursday. Speaking to KUNA, historian and astronomer Adel Al-Sadoun indicated that the partial solar eclipse ended at around 07:48 am local time.

Al-Sadoun said that such phenomenon probably occurs around two to five times a year whether the eclipse was partial, total or annular. Kuwait witnessed several partial solar eclipses in 1914, 1922, 1976 and 1999. A total eclipse was witnessed in Kuwait on February 25, 1952 in the era of Sheikh Abdullah AlSalem Al-Sabah. According to predictions, the next total eclipse in Kuwait is expected on March 20, 2034.