PBFPK organizes 6th AGM and executive committee election

The Forum of Pakistani Banking and Finance Professionals in Kuwait (PBFPK) convened its 6th AGM and Election of Executive Committee in the presence of PBFPK members, ex and newly elected EC members and the Election Committee.

The Election Officer, Masroor Siddiqui announced the results. The nominees were elected unopposed. The names of newly elected committee of PBFPK are as follows:

Muhammad Tahir Bashir – President

Ijaz Ahmed Ijaz – Vice President

Ajmal Ansari – General Secretary

Muhammad Tariq Mirza – Treasurer and Joint Secretary

Muhammad Farooq- EC member Banking Sector

Fahad Zahid- EC member Corporate Sector

Awais Ahmed – EC member Audit Sector

Ahsan Ashraf – EC member Investment Sector

Current President, Muhammad Tahir Bashir, delivered a welcome speech on the performance and achievements of the organization during the past two years. He highlighted the facilitation role of PBFPK in the Kuwait Pakistan Investment Conference under the umbrella of the Pakistan embassy, when the high level delegation visited Kuwait in 2018 as one of the notable achievements. He stressed that the forum needs actionable agenda. He stated that By the Grace of Allah Almighty, today PBFPK is one of the most respected professional platforms in Kuwait. He, then, congratulated the new office bearers of PBFPK Executive Committee and wished them good luck and his full support in the coming years.

Muhammad Tahir Bashir, President PBFPK, expressed his gratitude for the trust and faith bestowed in him for the second term as the President. He said that with all the opportunities and challenges which will come with his acceptance to serve the organization once again will not be a smooth one, if he is to walk it alone. However, he thanked the predecessor of the organization for drafting the constitution, which clearly defines the role and responsibilities of all the office-bearers. He said that it is through this synergy that we are going to make sure that our aim of raising the profile of Pakistan in general and Pakistani Bankers and Finance Professionals, in particular, will be achieved.

The elected President for the 2nd term also acknowledged the tremendous efforts exerted by the previous team. He added that the founders of the forum are the inspiration, the challenge and an avenue for us to continue the great works that they began. He said that he’s certain though, that with this new team that he has, they shall do much better In sha Allah because he has faith in this team.

To the members of PBFPK, he said that this journey we cannot continue as leaders but with your support, criticism and encouragement that we shall have something to do together because together we shall continue to make it possible, He thanked everyone and the meeting was concluded with lavish breakfast and networking.