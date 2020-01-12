PEFK & PSA Executive teams meet with Pakistani Ambassador

Executive Teams of Pakistan Employment Forum Kuwait (PEFK) and Pakistan Sports Association Kuwait (PSA) met with the newly appointed ambassador of Pakistan to Kuwait H.E. Syed Sajjad Haider last week at his office in the Embassy of Pakistan.

Various issues related to the Pakistani community were discussed including visa problems, which were at the top of the list. H.E. Syed Sajjad Haider appreciated PEFK and PSA services to the community and assured all cooperation from Embassy of Pakistan. PEFK Team led by Muhammad Irfan Adil, President of the forum, whereas PSA Team led by Maqbool Ahmed, President of the association. The participating members were Anwar Ali, Muhammad Younas Shahid, Nadiya Muhammad, Akhtar Naveed, Muhammad Arshad, Adnan Yousaf, Hafeez Sultan, Muhammad Usman, and Muhammad Irfan.