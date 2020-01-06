Philippines calls for contingency evacuation plans

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has been called upon to put in place contingency plans in case a mass evacuation of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) from the Gulf region is necessitated by any sudden escalation in hostilities following the assasination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by a drone strike carried out by the United States last Thursday.

President of the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUPC) Raymond Mendoza, has issued a statement calling on President Duterte to convene a ‘multi-government agency panel’ to supervise an early escape plan, which would ensure relocation or repatriation of OFWs before they get caught up in the escalating conflict in the region.

In the meantime, the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in an advisory to Filipinos in Iraq strongly advised them to “coordinate closely with the Philippines Embassy and their respective employers in case of mandatory evacuation.”