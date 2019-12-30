Philippines condemns murder of Filipino maid, demands stringent punishment

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in the Philippines has strongly condemned the killing of yet another Filipino domestic worker in Kuwait, by her employer.

It was reported earlier on Monday that an interior ministry official and his wife had been detained following the death of their maid, who was admitted to hospital with severe bruises all over her body.

A statement issued by the DFA on Monday, deplored the continuing attacks against Filipino household workers in Kuwait. The Home Office in Manila summoned Kuwait’s ambassador in the Philippines to protest “the seeming lack of protection” of Filipino domestic workers at the hands of their employers.

“The continuing incidents of violence and abuse of Filipino domestic workers in Kuwait violates the spirit of the agreement signed in May 2018 that seeks to promote and protect their welfare,” a DFA statement said. Calling for “complete transparency” in the investigation of the case, the DFA pressed Kuwait to ensure “swift prosecution of the perpetrators to the fullest extent of the law”.

In 2018, following numerous instances of abuses and even deaths of Filipino domestic workers, the Philippines government had enforced a deployment ban that sparked a diplomatic spat between the two countries. The ban was lifted only after an agreement was signed by Kuwait to provide protection to Filipino domestic workers in the country. There are more than 250,000 Filipinos employed in Kuwait, mostly as household workers.