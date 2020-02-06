Philippines considering partial lifting of OFW deployment ban in Kuwait

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said yesterday that he is considering recommending partial lifting of the deployment ban on OFW to the (POEA) board following the constructive meeting between the DOLE and Kuwait officials and the recent discussion of the harmonized standardized employment contract for household service workers between Kuwait and the Philippines by the memorandum that was signed between the two countries in 2018.

However, Bello has conditioned lifting of total deployment ban to the official status reports of the slain Filipino maid. He also said the harmonized employment contract should be retroactive and effective immediately.

The salient provisions of the standard employment contract include prohibition for employers to keep any of the worker’s identity documents such as passport, and the entitlement of a worker to own a phone and use it outside the working hours provided that she keeps the secrets and privacy of the household, and use such phone in a manner consistent with public morals.

The OFWs are also entitled to a paid full day per week break and must not work for more than 12 hours a day. The worker should be allowed to have no less than an hour break after five consecutive hours of work, and the right to at least eight hours of consecutive night rest.

Employers are also not allowed to assign a domestic worker to work outside of the State of Kuwait or be transferred to another employer without the OFWs’ written consent.

The employer should ensure the OFWs adequate life and is obliged to provide the medical treatment and nursing by registering her in the health system applicable in Kuwait.