Philippines embassy supports total ban on deployment to Kuwait

The recommendation by the Philippines Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Silvestre Bello III to implement a total deployment ban for Filipino workers to Kuwait, is the correct one and I fully support it, said the Philippines Embassy Labor Attache in Kuwait Nasser Mustafa.

The recommendation, which came following the brutal murder of Filipina household service worker Jeanelyn Villavende by her Kuwaiti employers, was the right step seeing how inhumanely the Filipina was treated by her sponsors, said Mr. Mustafa.

The labor attache clarified that as of 12 January, the partial deployment ban in place impacts only those newly hired household service workers (HSW) bound for Kuwait and those returning HSWs whose previous contract expired and are returning to Kuwait on new visas. He pointed out that as yet there was no total deployment ban, as the government was still awaiting the autopsy result on Jeanelyn Villavende. He added that the autopsy will be the basis for Secretary Bello’s recommendation for a total ban to the governing board of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration.

Outlining the possible implications of a total deployment ban, Mr. Mustafa said it would also affect the skilled workers in Kuwait, especially those who are going home for vacation or are on vacation in the Philippines now. “Should there be a total ban in Kuwait, all those who will be on vacation cannot come back to Kuwait, so this is not only applicable for domestic workers but all category of workers. He added that it was up to the worker’s discretion if he or she wanted to go on vacation pending the Philippine government’s decision on the total deployment ban.