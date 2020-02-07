Philippines limits ban to household workers

Following the signing of an agreement between the Philippines and Kuwait on a standard employment contract for Filipino household service workers in Kuwait, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) has passed a resolution to partially lift the ban on deployment of Filipino workers to Kuwait.

Disclosing this, the Secretary of the Philippines Department of Labor and Employment, Silvestre Bello III, said the resolution by the POEA governing board means that skilled, semi-skilled and professional workers can now be deployed to Kuwait on employment contracts, however the ban on deployment of household service workers will still remain in force.

Secretary Bello said the relaxation of the deployment ban is effective immediately. A total deployment ban was enforced in January following the brutal killing of domestic helper Jeanelyn Villavende by her employers. Autopsy conducted on the deceased by the National Bureau of Investigation in the Philippines revealed that she had been physically tortured and sexually abused repeatedly before succumbing to her injuries in December 2019.