Philippines orders citizens to leave Iraq after Iran attack on US forces

The Philippines on Wednesday urged its nationals to leave Iraq immediately, in the wake of an Iranian missile attack on American forces in retaliation against a US strike that killed a top Iranian general last week. “The Alert Level in Iraq has been raised to Alert Level 4 calling for mandatory evacuation,” said a spokesman at the Department of Foreign Affairs Eduardo Menez.

The Filipino diaspora in Iraq number around 1,600, most of whom labor in American facilities in Iraq’s semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan. Iran launched a missile attack on US forces in Iraq in the wee hours of Wednesday, in response to the killing of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Tehran’s elite Quds Force, by a US drone strike on January 3.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR