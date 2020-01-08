Philippines reinstates deployment ban for maids to Kuwait

Philippines has reportedly begun a deployment ban on household workers seeking work in Kuwait, following the recent murder of a Filipino maid by her Kuwaiti sponsor. This comes in tandem with moves by the Philippines embassy in Kuwait to deny return cards to those who wish to travel back to the Philippines.

Around 7,000 Filipinos who have completed all their formalities to travel to Kuwait from the Philippines are now said to be caught up in the deployment ban. Only those who had completed their formalities before the ban came into force on Friday are being allowed to travel, said a source at a travel agency.

Clarifying the issue, the Philippine Chargé d’Affaires in Kuwait Mohamed Noureddine Le Mondotot, said that “the domestic worker who wants to return to Kuwait must obtain a letter from the Philippine Ministry of Labor before heading to the airport and completing travel procedures.” He explained the letter must show the concerned employee is excluded from the ban imposed by the Philippine government, since they had signed contracts provided the OFW left before five o’clock last Friday.”

The ban applies only to domestic workers who have an Article 20 Kuwait visa, and excludes the technical and trained manpower. Also, workers who are spending their holidays in the Philippines and have valid contracts are entitled to return.

The Kuwaiti Society for Human Rights confirmed that the crisis between Kuwait and the Philippines have come to haunt again because of the lack of societal awareness of the rights of domestic workers, as some employers violate the applicable local laws, conventions and international agreements ratified by Kuwait.