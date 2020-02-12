PM updates his financial records and expresses support for Nazaha

His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, during a visit to the Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) headquarters, updated his financial records, said an official Wednesday.

In a statement to KUNA, chief of Nazaha Abdulrahman Al-Nemash affirmed that His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled was keen on updating his financial records, adding that the Prime Minister was deeply interested in supporting the authority in its efforts of combating corruption. The step, undertaken by the top-government official, encouraged transparency within the domain of state entities.

Moreover, it would nudge employees to put a fight against all forms of corruption, Al-Nemash pointed out. Al-Nemash called on citizens and expatriates to heed His Highness the Prime Minister’s calls to aid Nazaha in its anti-corruption quest, indicating that government and non-government officials and bodies were encouraged to cooperate with Nazaha to spread transparency and fairness.