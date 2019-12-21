Poland’s tourism sector highlighted by embassy

Ambassador of Poland to Kuwait H.E. Paweł Lechowicz held a well-attended seminar last week at the embassy on the topic of his country’s tourism sector, highlighting its attractions and investment potential.

In his inaugural speech, Ambassador Lechowicz stressed on the various facets of tourism in Poland, including medical services that are offered in the country as part of its tourism potential.

A presentation was made by Agata Chludzińska, promotion officer at the polish embassy on the occasion. She touched on some of the salient features that make Poland among the fastest-growing tourism destinations in Europe. The presenter also revealed some of the facilities that are especially attractive to travelers from the Middle East.

Poland received nearly 20 million tourists in 2018 and was ranked 5th among European Best Destinations for 2019.