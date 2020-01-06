Policeman arrested for smuggling drugs to central prison

A policeman working at the Central Prison has been referred to the Public Prosecution for smuggling one kilo of drugs into the facility for one of the inmates.

The Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Correctional Institutions Affairs and the Implementation of Sentences, Major- General Faraj Al-Zoubi, referred the man to the prosecution after the man was arrested following a tip-off that he would be attempting to smuggle in the narcotics during the New Year holidays.

The policeman was placed on the ‘watch-list’ and apprehended when he attempted to smuggle in the drugs by reportedly hiding it in sensitive places on his body.