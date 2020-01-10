Pope praises Amir’s peace initiatives

Pope Francis during his annual New Year audience with ambassadors of countries affiliated to the Vatican lauded the initiatives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in promoting peace and dialogue worldwide.

The pope’s praise for His Highness the Amir came during the meeting with Kuwait’s Ambassador to Switzerland and non-resident Ambassador to the Vatican Bader Al-Tanaib Speaking after the audience with the pope, Ambassador Al-Tanaib said he had conveyed the special greetings from His Highness the Amir to the pope on the New Year.

Pope Francis appreciated His Highness the Amir’s leading role and wisdom in establishing the values of constructive dialogue, and spearheading humanitarian action and coexistence for the sake of goodness, peace and stability. The pope expressed best wishes for a prosperous and peaceful New Year to the leadership and people of Kuwait, said the ambassador.

The pope also called on the international community to find means to end various global crises and focus on welfare and development of all mankind. Pope Francis warned that increasing tensions between the US and Iran were setting the stage for a broader conflict in the Mideast while jeopardizing efforts to rebuild Iraq. In his annual foreign policy address the pope also touched on climate change and nuclear proliferation.