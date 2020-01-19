Postal crisis continues as mail piles up

Letters and other documents sent by post are piling up at the Al-Safat Post Office for the last 10 days on account of an ongoing crisis in postal services.

Authorities at the post office have cited the lack of staff and the absence of vehicles to distribute the mail through distribution centers as reasons for the backlog in clearing mail.

An official at the Ministry of Communications said that after the contract with the company handling postal services expired last October, the ministry had relied on the sector’s employees. However, as a result of the lack of sufficient staff to handle mail the situation exacerbated and led to the accumulation of mail at the main postal centers in Capital Governorate, particularly the Al-Safat Post Office.

The official added that despite a request from the assistant undersecretary for the postal sector to provide the center with employees and cars there has been no response from the authorities. He pointed out that Al-Safat Post Office which normally requires around 80 staff to handle mail, currently has only 10 employees.