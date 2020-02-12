Precautionary measures at ports to prevent Coronavirus infection

The Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA), in cooperation with the Ministry of Health (MoH) is exerting all efforts to prevent the entry of coronavirus infection into the country, said the spokesperson for the KPA, Nasser Al-Shulaimi.

He explained that the KPA, in coordination with the MoH, would install thermal cameras capable of detecting coronavirus infections at the three seaports of Al-Shuwaikh Port, Mina Shuaiba and Al-Doha Port, similar to what has been set up at Kuwait International Airport.

Al-Shulaimi pointed out that KPA has begun precautionary measures against the ships docking at the Kuwaiti ports, especially tankers and ships coming from East Asia. He indicated that the three health centers will be fully equipped with necessary medicines and trained staff in addition to specially equipped ambulances.