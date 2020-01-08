Prime minister calls for expunging remarks critical of Royal family

In his opening remarks at the launch of the new session of parliament, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah called for expunging the offensive remarks made by MP Shuaib Al- Muwaizri in his speech during the previous session.

The prime minister asserted that Al-Muwaizri, in his interposition, offended the Al-Sabah family 18 times, adding, “We have taken an oath to respect the Constitution, as well as respect MPs’ freedom of speech. However, offending the family and accusing its members of corruption and injustice is not part of this freedom of speech.”

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled requested the removal of the offensive remarks from the minutes of that session. The Assembly approved the request of Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid and decided to delete the offensive remarks from the session’s minutes.

Responding to the criticism, MP Al-Muwaizri stressed that he was talking about reality. He said, “The Prime Minister is responsible for the general politics of the country, and all the prime ministers of Kuwait are members of the Al-Sabah family. Loyalty to the family does not prevent us from criticizing it and providing advice by pointing out the areas of shortcomings.”