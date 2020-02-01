Private sector not entitled to state properties for vehicle parking

Deputy Director General of Urban Regulatory and Structural Planning Affairs Sector at Kuwait Municipality Eng Mohammed Al- Zoubi affirmed that according to the laws Kuwait Municipality are not allowed to allocate state property to benefit private entities, and this includes parking locations, with the exception of free parking areas or cases stipulated in the construction system, reports Al-Qabas daily.

He stressed that it is not allowed for a private entity to manage or invest in car parking business, instead the private entity is obliged to hand over the car park building to the concerned authority immediately upon completion of its contract.

In response to a question by MP Abdulaziz Al-Miejil regarding car parking areas, Al-Zoubi said resolving the traffic crisis can be achieved by providing parking lots, adding that smart parking facilities are part of the solution to the traffic problem, and not the complete solution.

Eng Al-Zoubi said, “The complete solution to the traffic problem, in addition to smart parking building, depends on development of the road network in a manner that corresponds with the population increase, as well as to abide by the informative messages that are sent electronically whenever there is a traffic congestion, and the development of mass transportation system and activation of the role of public transport for school students”.

He stressed that resolving the traffic crisis requires cooperation from all bodies to develop its laws and perceptions, adding that Kuwait Municipality does not slack in its efforts, whether when it comes to coordinating with the concerned authorities or contracting with global consultants to solve the traffic congestion problem.

Eng Al-Miejil explained that similar requests have been studied for encouraging young small business owners and what is appropriate for their aspirations of projects. The legal role of Kuwait Municipality has been clarified in requests for allocating multistoried car parking buildings and referring the issue to the Municipal Council.