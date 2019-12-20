Probe into citizen’s death in custody

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anas Al-Saleh on Friday ordered the formation of a panel to investigate demise of a citizen in custody. Al-Saleh, also Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, ordered establishing the “neutral committee” to look into circumstances of Ahmad Al-Dhafiri’s death at a building of the criminal security department, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

The official statement said the panel would “investigate the incident with the competent personnel to determine whether there was any slackness since his detention until his death.” The panel will present a report about its probe within a week.

Any personnel suspected of wrongdoing will be suspended from work until end of the probe, according to the minister, who has affirmed that suspects, if proven guilty, will be penalized. The ministry had notified the public prosecution about the incident, it said, adding that the corpse of the deceased had been examined by coroners upon the prosecution request. The MoI affirms its adherence to transparency and establishing the facts with regard of the case.