Profiles of new cabinet ministers

Decreed by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad AlJaber Al-Sabah, the new Kuwaiti cabinet makeup consists of a total 14 ministers, including seven new ones. The government is led by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah:

Born in Kuwait in 1953, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled acquired a BA in political science from

Kuwait University in 1977. He served as Kuwait’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and

represented it at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) from 1995 to 1998. In 2011, he was appointed as Foreign Minister, and later as Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs in February 2012.

In January 2014, an Amiri decree ordered the appointment of Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled as

First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister. In December 2016, he was re-assigned as

Foreign minister, and became Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister in December

2017.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Ahmad Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah:

Born in 1969, Sheikh Ahmad acquired a BA in support media (political science) From the US University of Kansas and a diploma of military science from Ali Al-Sabah Military Academy.

He held several posts, including Undersecretary of the Defense Ministry in July 2017,

Chairman and Director-General of the Public Authority for Youth and Sports in 2014 and

member of the authority’s board of directors in 2006. He was picked chief of the Defense

Ministry’s purchase department and assistant undersecretary of the ministry for foreign

supplies.

Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh:

He was born in 1972 and acquired a BBA from Portland University in the US in 1997. He held the portfolio of Commerce and Industry in February in 2012, then July 2012 and December 2012, in addition to the portfolio of state for housing affairs.

He became Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance in August 2013 and December 2016. He was also chosen Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs in December 2017. He was a board member of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry between 2006 and 2010.

Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Al-Roudhan:

He was born in 1978. He acquired a BBA from Kuwait University. He was became Minister of Commerce and Industry and Acting Minister of State for Youth Affairs between November 2016 and October 2017.

Minister of Information and Minister for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Jabri:

He was born in 1974. He obtained a BA in information systems and master’s degree in

international relations. He became Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs in December 2016, Minister of Information in December 2017 and then Minister of Information and State Minister for Youth Affairs in March 2018. He was elected member of parliament in 2013, 2014 and then 2016.

Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basem Al-Sabah:

Born in 1974, he graduated from the Faculty of Medicine, Kuwait University, in 1999. He

acquired a doctorate and Canadian board of Otolaryngology from the Canadian McGill

University in 2006. He was picked as Minister of Health in December 2017.

Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Fahad Al-Afasi:

He was born in 1971. He obtained a BA in law from Cairo University in 1994 and a PhD in

law from the Lebanese University in 2006. He was chosen Minister of Justice and Minister of

Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in December 2017 and Minister of Justice and State for National

Assembly Affairs in December 2018.

Minister of Oil and Minister of Electricity and Water Dr. Khaled Al-Fadhel:

Born in 1973, Al-Fadhel acquired a doctorate of mathematical modeling of chemical systems from the US Lehigh University in 2005. He became minister of oil in December 2017. In the December 2018 shakeup, he retained his post, along with the portfolio of electricity and water.

Minister of Finance and Acting State Minister for Economic Affairs Mariam Al-Qeel:

She was born in 1968. She acquired a BA in accounting from Kuwait University in 1989. She was chosen State Minister for Economic Affairs and Acting Minister of Finance in December 2017. She held several senior posts at the Ministry of Finance.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah:

Born in 1971, he obtained a BA in international relations and a BA in foreign languages. He

acquired Metriz Certificate for human science from France’s University of Strasbourg and a

master’s degree in international relations and translation from the same university in 1995.

He acquired a doctorate in political science from France’s Sorbonne University in 2000. He

held several high-level posts at the Foreign Ministry, including an extraordinary and

plenipotentiary ambassador in 2005.

He became Assistant Foreign Minister for the First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister’s Office Affairs in 2016 and Assistant Foreign Minister for the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister’s Office Affairs in 2017.

Minister of Public Works and State Minister for Housing Affairs Dr. Rana Al-Fares:

She acquired a BA in civil engineering from South California University in 2004 and a

doctorate in geo-technology from the same university. She was a professor at the Faculty of Engineering and Oil at Kuwait University. She was picked deputy chairman of the Central

Agency for Tenders in December 2017. She also became assistant undersecretary for

governmental follow-up at the Government Performance Follow-up Agency.

Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Dr. Saud Al-Harbi:

Born in 1961, Al-Harbi obtained a BA in educational psychology from Kuwait University in

1986 and a master’s degree in education from Kuwait University in 2000 and a PhD from

Cairo University in 2006. He held several posts at the Ministry of Education, mainly the

ministry’s undersecretary. He was elected director-general of the Arab League’s Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO).

Minister of Social Affairs Dr. Ghadeer Aseeri:

She acquired a BA in philosophy from Kuwait University in 2002, a master’s degree in social

service and policy in 2008 from the US and a doctorate in social policy from the UK in 2016. She worked in the Social Development Office of His Highness the Prime Minister’s Diwan.

Minister of State for Service Affairs and State Minister for National Assembly Affairs Mubarak Al-Harees:

He was born in 1964. He obtained a PhD in law from Kuwait University. He was elected a

member of parliament in 2013 and then 2016. He was a legal scholar in the office of the

governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait and head of the Fatwa and Legislation Department’s

legislation development committee.

Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Waleed Al-Jassem:

He was born in 1959. He acquired a BA in architecture from the US South Carolina

University in 1983. He occupied several posts at Kuwait Municipality, including deputy

director-general.