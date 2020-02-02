Promoting renewable energy with funds for fossil fuels

International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the Abu Dhabi-based intergovernmental agency for sustainable energy, has called on world governments to double their investments in renewable energy projects by redirecting funding away from fossil fuels.

Growing population and increasing economic development have led to a rise in demand for energy in most parts of the world. However, meeting this energy need from burning fossil fuels would have an irreversible and detrimental impact on the planet by hastening climate change. The apparent answer to reconcile rising energy demands and growing climate concerns is to encourage and promote renewable forms of energy as the world’s main source of power.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), around $2.6 trillion had been invested in renewable energy projects by end 2019. If we want to deal with “ the consequences of climate change, we have to accelerate our path. It means we have to go and double our investments in renewables,” said IRENA director-general Francesco La Camera, speaking on the sidelines of the agency’s tenth annual session, which this year was held in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi from 10 to 12 January.

The agency pointed out that to deploy sustainable energy projects at the speed needed to meet global renewable targets, the world would have to more than double its current investments of around US$330 billion to nearly $750 billion. Much of this investment could be met by redirecting planned fossil fuel investment. It is estimated that as much as $10 trillion worth of investments are planned in non-renewables-related energy projects by 2030, risking failure to meet the goals of fighting global warming.

Additional investment in renewables can achieve substantial savings, including minimising losses caused by climate change as a result of inaction. Savings could amount to between $1.6 trillion and $3.7 trillion annually by 2030, three to seven times higher than investment costs for the energy transformation.

Electricity from renewable sources, mainly solar and wind, will supply 57 percent of global power by the end of the current decade, up from just 26 percent currently, IRENA added. Moreover, over the past 10 years, solar costs have dropped by 90 percent and wind turbine prices have more than halved in the same period, said IRENA,

This year’s IRENA assembly brought together Heads of State and Government, Ministers, Member delegations as well as heads of international and regional organisations, public and private entities and civil society representatives to contribute to the energy transformation dialogue. The main objectives included raising awareness of the importance of intensifying global efforts to deploy renewable energy, and to discuss their impact on the energy transformation and sustainable development, connecting policy makers, experts and innovators worldwide to learn from each other, and share best practices and experiences on issues of common interest.

Ironically, Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading producers of oil, is also the headquarters of IRENA, the world’s sustainable energy agency. This potential dichotomy is probably a sign of the global desire for a transformation from fossil fuels to cleaner renewable forms of energy. IRENA was set up in 2011 to support countries in their transition to a sustainable energy future, acting as the principal platform for international cooperation. It serves as a repository of policy, technology, resource and financial knowledge on renewable energy, and acts as a center of excellence.