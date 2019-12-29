QIA to invest in Indian firm, Adani Electricity Mumbai

Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), which manages the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar, is to invest around $450 million for a 25 percent stake in a unit of Indian power transmission company, Adani Transmission Limited.

The transaction, for which the two sides are understood to have signed a definitive agreement, is expected to be completed in early 2020 after obtaining regulatory approvals. The unit in which the QIA has sought a stake is Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited which generates power and offers its transmission and distribution to more than three million customers across Mumbai and accounts for 55 percent of the city’s total electricity supply.

Under the deal, more than 30 percent of the Adani Transmission subsidiary will supply electricity sourced from renewable sources such as solar and wind by 2023. Market analysts say the deal is part of Adani Transmission’s systematic deleveraging of its balance sheet so that it gives the firm room to acquire more such assets in future.

The QIA, which has about $320 billion in assets, has been diversifying into the US, Europe and Asia, and deploying more resources at home. The wealth fund owns stakes in companies ranging from commodities giant Glencore Plc to Barclays Plc and Volkswagen AG, as well as holdings as varied as New York office space, London residential property, luxury Italian fashion and even a soccer team.