Rafael Nadal presents U-16 girls tennis trophy to Indian girl

Legendary tennis star Rafael Nadal who was in Kuwait to inaugurate the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy at the newly opened Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah International Tennis Complex located in Al-Zahraa, attended the first tennis competition for young girls organized at the complex.

Young girls from various schools in Kuwait participated in the first-ever Girls Under 16 (U-16) competition held at the tennis complex. Indian school girl Sai Harshita Adivi emerged victorious in the tournament having won all matches against her opponents. The young talent was probably doubly delighted when Mr. Nadal himself presented her with the trophy, to loud applause from the spectators.

Harshita, daughter of Mohini Vimala Kiran and Bala Siva Srikanth Adivi, who works in Kuwait Oil Company, is from west Godavari District in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. She is a Class-9 student of Fahaheel Al Watanieh Indian Private School in Ahmadi.