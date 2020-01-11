Reception held to mark Slovakia National Day

Ambassador of Slovakia to Kuwait H.E. Igor Hajdusek hosted a reception to celebrate his country’s 27th anniversary of Independence at the Palms Beach Hotel & Spa. Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Waleed Al-Jassem was the chief guest on the occasion, which was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, Kuwaiti officials, Slovak nationals and media personnel.

In his address to the gathering, Ambassador Hajdusek noted that the Velvet Revolution that occurred in Czechoslovakia in November 1989, resulted in essential political changes that opened the way to democracy and pluralism. In July 1992, Slovakia declared itself a sovereign state and the Slovak Republic and the Czech Republic went their separate ways after 1 January 1993, ending 75 years of the common road of the Slovaks and Czechs in one state – Czechoslovakia.

“In the past 27 years the Slovak people, with concerted and determined efforts achieved tremendous transformation, joining various international organizations, including becoming a member of the European Union, the Transatlantic Alliance NATO, and a member of the euro zone and the Schengen area,” said the ambassador

He welcomed the opening of the EU Delegation in Kuwait last year and said it was “an outstanding opportunity for closer cooperation between the EU Member States and Kuwait.”

On the close bilateral relations between Kuwait and Slovakia, Ambassador Hajdusek praised Kuwait as a close friend and a good partner of Slovakia. He added, “The development of bilateral relationship has been blessed with prosperity and advantages in various fields of cooperation, and the well-known Piešťany, thermal spa is visited by many Kuwaitis.”

With regards to expanding cooperation in different fields between Slovakia and Kuwait, Ambassador Hajdusek mentioned various areas such as new energy programs, e-commerce, innovations, AI sector, people-to-people and cultural exchanges, education and training programs and others. He hoped such endeavors would generate more benefits for the people of the two countries. “We do firmly believe that with our concerted efforts, the bilateral cooperation will continue and will make further progress. We are very grateful for the support and assistance we receive from our Kuwaiti partners,” he added.