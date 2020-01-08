Remains of Filipino domestic worker killed in Kuwait arrive in PHL

The remains of the Filipino domestic worker who was allegedly killed by her own employers in Kuwait has arrived in the Philippines on Wednesday afternoon. The body of Jeanelyn Villavende arrived at the PairCargo warehouse in Pasay City past 4 pm, according to a radio report.

The National Bureau of Investigation will conduct a re-autopsy of Villavende’s body shortly after its arrival.

Villavende’s death certificate produced by a Kuwaiti hospital stated that she died of “shock and multiple injuries to her vascular nervous system.”

The OFW died last December allegedly at the hands of her own Kuwaiti employers, who are now behind bars and awaiting the charges that will be filed against them.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. met with Villavende’s bereaved family hours before the arrival of her remains.

Locsin assured the family that the Department of Foreign Affairs will provide them with legal and other forms of assistance, including a P100,000 financial aid, until the perpetrators are punished.

The DFA commissioned a criminal lawyer in Kuwait to handle Villavende’s case.

