Replacement of 25,000 expatriates in next two years

Parliamentary human resources committee has reportedly urged the government to provide it with the measures taken to replace 25,000 expatriate employees in the public sector with citizens this year and the next one. The committee stressed that, in order to achieve the goal of 100 percent Kuwaiti employees in government bodies by 2023, retrenched expatriates should not be rehired on temporary monthly payment basis.

The only exemptions to the retrenchment policy will be in jobs under the education and health ministries, where there are no Kuwaiti graduates to replace expatriates in certain specific fields.

The acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs Mariam Al-Aqeel is expected to attend the parliamentary committee’s meetings soon to discuss the government’s policy in this regard and respond to inquiries.

In a related matter the Ministry of Education (MoE) had earlier announced that for the school-year 2020-2021 its needs new expatriate teachers for various subjects, including male French, English, Science, Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Geology, Maths and Craft teachers and female Maths and Music teachers from expats already residing in Kuwait. The MoE called on qualified applicants holding university degrees to apply online at the ministry’s website.

Sources at MoE also revealed that any shortage in teachers would be made up by recruiting teachers from Palestine and Jordan, and not from Egypt or Tunisia. Special committees are expected to visit these countries for recruitment purposes by April or May, as an estimated 500 teachers will be needed for the new school year.