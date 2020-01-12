Sam Alphonso, a doyen of Indian community, passes away

Sam Alphonso, businessman, philanthropist and a well-known figure among the Indian community in Kuwait, passed away on Sunday, 12 January.

As the General Manager of Thuwainy Trading Company for many years, and as a leading member of the Canara Community since his arrival in Kuwait, Sam Alfonso has over the years been actively involved in social and cultural events aimed at helping the less privileged.

A well-known philanthropist and one dedicated to improving the education of those unable to afford it, he contributed significantly to several educational causes through donations and scholarships. A native of North Canara in India’s Karnataka State, he set up an Educational and Charitable Trust at Karwar with the Bishop of Karwar as Trustee to distribute various scholarships that he initiated.

The passing of Sam Alphonso has left a void among the Indian community in Kuwait and he will be fondly remembered by all who came to know, love and respect him.