Samsung’s New Galaxy S20 now available for pre-order in Kuwait

Prepare to enjoy experiences you never thought were possible with Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 Series, now available for pre-orders from February 12 to March 5, 2020 at major retailers and Samsung brand stores in Kuwait. Customers who pre-order the device through the retailers will get the new Galaxy Buds+ as a gift.

The Galaxy S20 — including the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra – introduces a brand-new camera architecture that combines AI with Samsung’s largest image sensor yet for stunning image quality. Along with the camera, the Galaxy S20 makes the experience of everything we love to do with our phones, easier and better.

“Consumers can’t wait to experience 5G and we are proud to offer a smartphone that brings ultra-fast speeds together with the power and performance,” said Osman Albora, Head of Mobile Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics. “The ultimate expression tool, Galaxy S20 Series has removed the limitations of resolution so users can experience crystal clear visuals with stunning resolution in a device which is out of this world.”

In addition to solving connectivity challenges, the bold, 5G-ready Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra enable continuous, integrated experiences between work, life, and play. Apart from offering a world of connected possibilities, Galaxy S20 Series features Space Zoom, which allows users to zoom in up to 100x and capture the world in perfect clarity during any situation and at any time.

With its low light camera capabilities, the Galaxy S20 camera allows users to see what your eyes can’t normally capture. Users can now embrace darkness without losing detail, for crisp, clear images, any time of day. The Galaxy S20 also offers stunning 8K video shooting, so users can capture their world in true-to-life color and quality. Even the bumpiest videos look like they were shot using a gimbal, thanks to Super Steady and its anti-rolling stabilization and AI motion analysis.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 will be available for pre-order at major retailers and Samsung brand stores in Kuwait.

The price of the device will be dependent on the device and its memory size:

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (128 GB): KWD 375

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (512 GB): KWD 440

Galaxy S20+ (128 GB): KWD 300

Galaxy S20+ 5G (128 GB): KWD 315

Galaxy S20+ 5G (512 GB): KWD 357

Galaxy S20 (128 GB): KWD 267