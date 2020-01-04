Sanjeev Suri takes charge as Air India Manager

Sanjeev Suri, has taken over as the new Country Manager of Air India, Kuwait and Cyprus. He joined India’s national carrier in 1992 after his post graduation.

Mr. Suri has built an illustrious career while working for 27 years in various departments of Air India, including Finance, Commercial, Marketing, Hajj Operations and others, as well as at various stations in different capacities.

With his experience in working in different departments and handling various functions, Mr. Suri is looking forward to improve the carriers performance during his tenure in Kuwait, and to serve the large Indian community with their travel plans.