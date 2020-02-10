Schools to remain open despite cold wave

Education Minister Saud Al-Harbi has said the impending cold wave does not necessitate the closing of schools. He added that the Ministry of Education (MoE) is following the latest weather developments, and that school directors have been authorized to cancel morning assemblies if the weather is too cold.

Kuwait Meteorological Department has forecast that there could be a considerable drop in temperatures in the next four days, with the western regions of the country witnessing temperatures as low as zero degrees Celsius while the highest temperature in the rest of Kuwait will be between 10 to 14 degrees Celsius.