Schools working with health ministry for preventative measures against coronavirus

The ministries of education and health are working in coordination with schools across the country on the detection and prevention of the new coronavirus, a health ministry official said on Sunday. Health ministry spokesperson Abdallah Al-Sanad highlighted the importance of increasing the role of school clinics nationwide and training medical staff on how to deal with the epidemic.

He also underlined the need to create awareness campaigns for students and parents alike, illustrating the ministry’s commitment to the public’s health and to take the necessary precautions against the disease. Warning against non-essential travel to countries that have registered confirmed cases of the disease, he reiterated that Kuwait up until now has not yet identified any infected individuals. Nationals and residents were urged to communicate with the ministry, through its official channels, in regards to announcements made about the disease and to disregard the rumors that may jeopardize health security and cause fear amongst the public.