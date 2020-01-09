Kuwait raises Security level to maximum over escalating tensions

Ministry of Interior has raised the security alert in the country to its highest level in view of the dangerous and escalating situation in the region over the past 48 hours.

Instructions have been issued to all security sectors, including Special Forces, State Security, Public Security, Traffic department, and Criminal Investigation, to deploy intense security around sensitive and vital locations and important installations, and on some roads and areas.

Field security staff were recalled to their offices to follow up on the security situation even after working hours and all leave has been suspended for security personnel until further notice.

Strict instructions have also been issued to deal promptly and decisively with any suspects or any kind of suspicious behavior and to follow strict procedures for issuing entry visas to nationals of some countries until further notice.