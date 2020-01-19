Security stepped-up due to regional volatility

Security is reported to have been stepped-up at eleven sites in the country, including vital installations, buildings housing American and British forces, and the diplomatic missions of two friendly countries.

The raised security level is said to in response to the current volatile situation in the region and to prevent any risks to these sites. Protection for buildings housing American and British forces is part of the framework of mutual defense agreements signed between these countries and Kuwait.

An integrated team has been formed from all sectors of the security services in the Ministry of Interior to oversee the strategy and ensure security and ward off any danger, said a source at the interior ministry. He added that there is continuous coordination between the ministries of Defense and Interior and the National Guard, and other concerned authorities, to preserve the safety of citizens and security of the country.