Senior GTD official implicated in driving license fraud

A bizarre turn of events led to the revelation of an operation involving the issuance of driving licenses for a fee.

Police recently arrested a Bangladeshi and an Egyptian for fighting in front of the General Traffic Department (GTD). On interrogation, the Egyptian admitted that he had paid a sum of money to the Bangladeshi who had promised to help him pass the driving test. Unfortunately, the Egyptian failed the driving test and demanded the Bangladeshi refund his money, which led to the tussle between the two men.

The Bangladeshi who admitted taking the money was arrested and put behind bars. On further questioning, the Bangladeshi revealed that he was just a middle-man and that he was taking the money on behalf of a senior official at the GTD.

Meanwhile, when investigators from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) summoned the Egyptian for further investigation, they found that he had already left the country.