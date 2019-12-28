Sheikha Intisar Al Sabah lauds Kuwait’s achievements during New Year speech

Sheikha Intisar Al Sabah, a leading Kuwaiti philanthropist and social worker and member of the consultative board of the United Nations Development Programme in Kuwait expressed great optimism that the year 2020 will be full of happy events for Kuwait and all countries of the world.

Reflecting on 2019 she highlighted it was a successful year for Kuwait full of accomplishments including voluntary and development projects and initiatives, and noted that her most important accomplishment was the launch of the “Kuwait in 400 years” book, which was well-received and considered an encyclopedia detailing Kuwait’s history.

Sheikha Intisar also expressed her happiness at the success of the Intisar Charity Foundation in achieving many of its goals, particularly its strategy to rehabilitate one million Arab women who had suffered during wars which is proceeding very successfully in Lebanon and Jordan.

She stressed that the strategy of the Intisar Foundation is to reach out to countries with Arab refugees and those affected by wars.

Sheikha Intisar revealed that her jewelry company finances the charity because she believes that helping women is helping families.

On her contributions to film production that enhances positivity, citizenship and patriotism in Kuwait, Sheikha Intissar said all the films she presented promote Kuwaiti values, principles and identity that all citizens can be proud of.

She expressed her conviction that art in all its forms is capable of spearheading positive change in societies, and therefore has produced four national films that enrich the local Kuwaiti scene and deliver a message for the young generations about patriotism.

Highlighting the educational ‘Bareeq’ program, Sheikha Intisar pointed that it has achieved great success and has been implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Education in 49 schools for more than 11 thousand students within the framework of the Kuwait 2035 development plan. She added that the human capital is among the most important pillars of the plan, and displayed her appreciation for the efforts of the Ministry of Education in generalizing the experience of Bareeq in this number of schools.

She noted that it was a sustainable program and revealed the signing of a cooperation agreement with Kuwait University to open the way for University students to conduct research and studies on the impact of the Bareeq program, and the extent of its success in spreading positive thinking and addressing negative phenomena among students such as absenteeism and antisocial behaviors.

In a similar vein, Sheikha Intisar also mentioned the Al-Nuwair Positive Initiative launched the “Boomerang” program in 2017 to spread kindness among school students, and explained that “Boomerang” depends on the idea that “what you do returns to you”. She added that this awareness program has been tried in 14 private schools in the past two years.

She added that the “Boomerang” program was launched in additional schools this year, bringing the number of schools to 26 schools, where more than 15,100 students were inspired to deal kindly with others, and spread kindness and friendliness among the students. She was hopeful that “Boomerang” will be applied in all public and private schools, and emphasized its importance to combat bullying.

Sheikha Intisar affirmed her keenness to spread the culture of positive thinking in society in addition to helping and inspiring Arab women, and highlighted her new strategy for the year 2020 was to spearhead many voluntary projects that aim at achieving sustainable development.