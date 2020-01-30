Sheikha Intisar hosts book launch of Amazing women personalities

Sheikha Intisar Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, chairwoman of the Intisar Charitable Foundation for Women in Wars, hosted a book launch on 29 January. The book ‘The Circle of Love’ features 87 women of compassion and magnanimity, including Princess Dina Marad from Jordan, English model Yasmin Le Bon, and Maria Bukilati, as well significant Kuwaiti women personalities, photographed by Max Vadukul, British photographer who is based in New York City.

Speaking on the sidelines of the gathering, Sheikha Intisar Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah remarked that the aim of this book was to share the personal stories of these women, and the proceeds from the sale of this book will go to the Intisar Charity Foundation to support programs designed to help alleviate the trauma of women victims of wars.

She added, “In light of the recent conflicts in the Middle East, I established the Intisar Foundation in 2018, as a special initiative born out of a desire to help women be free of their physiological and psychological trauma through drama therapy, and enhance their ability to support themselves.”

“While gaining a new perspective, this foundation is funded by half of the proceeds from selling the fine jewelry brand ‘Intisar’, she noted, and explained that the goal of establishing this institution is to support peace in the Arab world.

Sheikha Intisar also mentioned that she is working to promote education, health, child protection and human rights issues, and noted the goal of establishing the Intisar Charity Foundation is to be part of the solution to build a post-war life by providing psychological support to victims and supporting peace-spreading programs.

Sheikha Intisar said, “I believe that women are the cornerstone of every family and focusing on them will lead to positive change within societies, and families.”

For her part, CEO and Board Member for Intisar Foundation, Karima Anbar said: The British-born photographer based in Kenya Max Vadukul, took impressive pictures of a number of influential women in the world, as well as a large number of pictures of world celebrities and personalities. It is remarkable that the pictures in the ‘Circle of Love’ book constitute the trips of 87 successful women, including 10 Kuwaiti women.”

She added that the book contains female personalities who have secured a place in their society, each of whom talks about strength and love.

She explained that the ‘Circle of Love’ book took two years to complete, and includes a number of female faces from different regions of the world.

Anbar noted she is proud of what the Intisar Foundation is doing, and lauded the book for supporting the UK-based charity that supports women psychologically affected by wars.

She said, “The Foundation is doing a tremendous job, as we are helping women in war-torn countries through psychological treatment, and we are trying through programs to treat trauma and fear wounds among affected women in Arab countries suffering from conflicts such as Lebanon and Jordan, where a large number of Arab refugees live.”

She highlighted that he book, written by Sheikha Intisar Salem Al-Ali, chairwoman of the Foundation, is the definition of the beliefs and goals of the foundation, which is building societies again and confirming that this work is unique in the Arab world.