Significant number of AIDS cases among security staff

The AIDS virus has been detected among 42 personnel working in three security institutions of the country — the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Interior and the National Guard — said a report by the Ministry of Health.

The report comes following a Joint Medical Examination Committee, comprising medical specialists and personnel from various specialized departments of the Ministry of Health, examining security personnel in the three services. Seven of those infected were from the National Guard, 14 from the Ministry of Interior and 21 from the Ministry of Defense.

The joint committee, which periodically conducts examination of security personnel, held more elaborate studies after some personnel reported discomfort during intensive training. They were referred for special medical tests and when their temperatures were found to be very high they were isolated and referred for comprehensive analyzes, following which the committee discovered they were carriers of the AIDS virus.

The tests, which are reportedly still ongoing, are conducted under strict confidentiality and the ‘sick’ have been quarantined in a private medical ward.

In the meantime, the National Guard management is said to have referred two of the sick personnel to ‘retirement on medical grounds’ while completion of administrative and legal steps are being awaited with regard to the remaining five.

The joint committee is now said to be preparing to conduct new tests to ascertain that members of the security forces are free from hepatitis C virus and that anyone found to be positive with the virus would be retired on medical grounds.