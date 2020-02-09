SIS marks World Cancer Day

Smart Indian School observed World Cancer Day to highlight the prevention, protection and curability of cancer with the theme ‘I AM, I WILL’ at the school’s auditorium.

The students listened to inspirational speaker Biju Cherian and the medical practitioner (oncologist) – Dr. Juzer Ali M.B.B.S., M.D., who has been working in Cancer Control Centre, Kuwait for past 25 years and an expertise in the field of Gynecology, urinary, Genito and Breast cancer and a specialist to detect, prevent and control cancer imparted information on this gruesome disease.

The session was graced by the school Principal – Mr. Mahesh Iyer, Vice Principal – Ms. Albin Daisy and KG Supervisor – Ms. Rajni Menon. The welcome speech was given by the school Principal, pledge was led by the school Vice Principal and was taken to voice out the awareness for cancer and to show solidarity to help the people fight against it. The students of grade 9 were the active members to lead the day’s program. A new enlightenment that sprang after hearing from the cancer survivor showed tremendous courage to the students. His brave life which entangled the commencement of cancer and the ways he was promoted to the life of a hero by standing firm against this dreadful disease were well narrated in the form of a story. The presentation on this disease facilitated the children to expand their understanding on this illness.

A special time was also staged where the students held candles in honor of the cancer victims and survivors. The presence of Ms. Hana El Enazi, Manager from CAN also added meaning to the awareness program and distributed pamphlets to the students. The day also ended by having the students forming the structure of the cancer logo to stand and define the nature of this disease through their brave attitudinal gesture.