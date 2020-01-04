Six Saudi detainees repatriated from Yemen

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said in a statement on Wednesday, 1 January that it had facilitated the repatriation of six Saudi detainees from Yemen to Saudi Arabia following an agreement between the Saudi authorities and Ansarullah.

Before the repatriation, the ICRC verified that the detainees wished to be repatriated via pre-departure interviews and provided a plane to send them back to Saudi Arabia.The ICRC said that it hoped the release would be seen as a positive step and would spur further releases and repatriation of conflict-related detainees.

“We are happy to see a momentum occurring with the release of detainees that has been happening on both sides,” said Freya Raddi, the ICRC’s Deputy Head of Delegation in Yemen. “Today is important as six more families will be reunited. It is a special moment when this happens, and we are honored to be part of it.”

An ICRC medical staff member was present prior to the release to assess the health conditions of the detainees and respond to any medical needs. A doctor confirmed that the detainees were fit to travel.

The ICRC is acting as a neutral intermediary to facilitate these repatriations and was not involved in any negotiations that preceded the release, said the statement.