Six-month stay proposed for 5-year UAE tourist visa

The new five-year validity tourist visa could possibly grant visitors a stay for up to six months on every entry within a five year duration, according to UAE based publication Gulf News, who did not name a source for their report.

However, further details are pending announcement, including about those eligible for the new visa, revealed Gulf News, according to its sources. The terms and conditions for the five-year visa will be similar to those in place for all other types of tourist visas.

On Monday, the issuance of a five-year multiple-entry tourist visa for all nationalities visiting the country was backed by the UAE Cabinet during its first meeting for 2020 the Year of Preparation. The meeting was chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The reasoning behind the new visa was to provide a boost to the UAE’s tourism economy, and support the country’s agenda to become a global tourist destination.

Ali Mohammad Bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, released a statement, wherein he emphasized that the UAE has always been proactive in issuing laws and regulations that strengthen its global position and underpin the tourism sector.

Al Shamsi stressed that the Cabinet decision to support a five-year multiple-entry tourist visa scheme for all nationalities reflects the wise leadership’s keenness to upgrade laws and legislations, cope with the global developments and drive the economy especially the tourism sector forward.

He pointed out that the implementation of the new decision falls to the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

Al Shamsi added that such an important decision was made as the country’s prepares to host Expo 2020 Dubai, one of the major global events organized by the UAE, which receives more than 21 million tourists every year. Such a big decision will indeed cement and consolidate the UAE’s status as a major global tourist hub.

He concluded by highlighting that the UAE is a state of law and justice, and mentioned that more than 200 nationalities are living in harmony, love and tolerance in the country.

The Cabinet decision aims to help double the number of tourists visiting the UAE to further bolster the tourism sector, which is a key pillar of the country’s economy.

The UAE has set a goal of attracting 10 million tourists by 2021 and more than 40 million tourists are expected to visit over the coming ten years with revenues expectations of around Dh167.5 billion in 2020, Dh204 billion by 2022, according to information released by the Business Monitor.