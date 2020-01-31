Sports contractor dupes Kuwaiti

Police have detained for investigation an unidentified ‘sports contractor’ for duping an unidentified Kuwaiti, reports Al-Rai daily. According to the daily the arrest came after the

A Kuwaiti has filed a complaint with Capital Governorate police against a ‘sports contractor’ for cheating him financially. Following the complaint, police have detained the contractor for questioning.

According to the complainant, the sports contractor promised to bring star Brazilian football players to Kuwait and sell them to local football clubs. Based on this promise, the Kuwaiti said he had signed an agreement with the contractor and paid him the money. However, the contractor later claimed that the deal did not go through and that he lost the money given to him by the Kuwaiti.